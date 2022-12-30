Congress leaders condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 09:40 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

''The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba is very sad.In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences and affection to him and his family members,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief,'' Kharge said on Twitter Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel also sent their condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

The loss of a mother is like ''collapse of a main pillar in life, which leads to emptiness in life,'' Baghel said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the passing away of a mother is an irreparable loss.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99.

