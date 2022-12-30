Left Menu

Assam CM condoles death of PM Modi's mother

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed deep sadness over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother, and said she was a symbol of simplicity and humility.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-12-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 10:30 IST
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed deep sadness over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, and said she was a symbol of simplicity and humility. Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. "For 100 glorious years, Heeraben Maa blessed us all with her affection. She was a symbol of simplicity, humility and conviction," Sarma tweeted.

''As she leaves for heavenly abode, with teary eyes, I join millions in prayers. May her blessings be always with us," he said.

In another tweet, the chief minister said that a mother is the first school of a child and the world lies at her feet.

''Respected Hiraben has dedicated a determined son to Mother India for the uplift of religion, nation and society," Sarma added.

Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled the death of Modi's mother.

''There is nothing that can fill the void left behind at the loss of one's mother. My sincere condolences to the Hon'ble PM. Om Shanti," Sonowal said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

