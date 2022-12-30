Left Menu

Advani condoles death of PM Modi's mother

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother, and said losing ones mother is the most painful event in life.Narendrabhai has often spoken about the special bond that he shared with his mother, about her simplicity and her caring persona.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 10:39 IST
Advani condoles death of PM Modi's mother
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP senior leader LK Advani (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, and said losing one's mother is the most painful event in life.

''Narendrabhai has often spoken about the special bond that he shared with his mother, about her simplicity and her caring persona. These will always be remembered and missed by all,'' Advani said in a statement. Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

Expressing condolences, Advani said,''Losing one's mother is the most painful event in one's life.'' .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022