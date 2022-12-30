Jharkhand CM , BJP leader Raghubar Das condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Left Menu

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP national vice president Raghubar Das on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother Hiraben Modi.Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. Conveying his deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief, former chief minister Raghubar Das said the Prime Minister, who lost his mother, discharged his responsibility as a son.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-12-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 13:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP national vice president Raghubar Das on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

In a tweet, Soren stated ''Deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji's mother. A parent's loss is irreplaceable & at this hour of grief, I express my sincere condolences. May her departed soul rest in peace. Conveying his deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief, former chief minister Raghubar Das said the Prime Minister, who lost his mother, discharged his responsibility as a son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

