PM Modi wishes good health to cricketer Rishabh Pant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday prayed for the good health of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been injured in a road accident.Officials said Modi also spoke to the mother of Pant, who is admitted to a hospital in Dehradun, to enquire about his health.The dashing cricketer suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.
The dashing cricketer suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, but is in a stable condition.
''Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being,'' Modi said in a tweet.
