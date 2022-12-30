Left Menu

PM Modi wishes good health to cricketer Rishabh Pant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday prayed for the good health of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been injured in a road accident.Officials said Modi also spoke to the mother of Pant, who is admitted to a hospital in Dehradun, to enquire about his health.The dashing cricketer suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 20:42 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday prayed for the good health of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been injured in a road accident.

Officials said Modi also spoke to the mother of Pant, who is admitted to a hospital in Dehradun, to enquire about his health.

The dashing cricketer suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, but is in a stable condition.

''Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being,'' Modi said in a tweet.

