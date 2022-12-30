Punjab, Haryana governors, CMs condole demise of PM's mother

Punjab and Haryana Governors and Chief Ministers and many political leaders from the two states on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said there is nothing as tragic as losing one's mother.

''Losing a loved one is extremely painful, but there is nothing as tragic as losing a parent, especially the mother. She stands with her children through all turmoils and happy times. Ever present in our lives, she forever will remain in our memory even when she passes away into the ages,'' Purohit said in his condolence message.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann noted that the void created by the loss of one's mother can never be filled.

''I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief...,'' Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also took to Twitter to condole Hiraben's demise.

''Deeply grieved at the passing away of kind-hearted and a noble soul Smt Heeraben Modi Ji, beloved mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Heartfelt condolences! May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul,'' he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of the prime minister's mother.

In a tweet, BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said, ''My heartfelt condolences to Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji over the passing away of his beloved mother Smt. Heeraben Modi. May her soul rest in peace.'' Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Modi's mother.

''There's nothing that can fill the void of losing mother. My thoughts & prayers are with Modi Ji & his family in this hour of grief,'' he tweeted.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar also expressed their condolences at Hiraben's demise.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, ''The loss of a mother is very sad at any age. It is difficult to describe it in words.'' Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja extended their condolences to the prime minister. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, ''My heartfelt condolences to Shri Narendra Modi Ji over the passing away of his mother Smt Heeraben Modi. We stand by the Prime Minister in this hour of grief and loss. May her soul rest in peace.'' Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, ''Heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Sh. @narendramodi ji over passing away of his mother. May the departed soul rest in peace.'' BJP MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher and the party's former Chandigarh unit president Sanjay Tandon also condoled Hiraben's demise.

''Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt. #HeerabenModi Ji, beloved mother of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. There's nothing that can fill the void of losing a mother.

''My Thoughts and Prayers with the Modi Family. May she rest in peace. Heartfelt Condolences,'' Kher tweeted.

