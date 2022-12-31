Left Menu

Kerala Governor, CM extend New Year greetings

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan also extended his New Year wishes.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday greeted people of the State on the eve of the New Year.

Khan wished year 2023 ushers in a period of plenty, equity and well-being for everyone, while Vijayan cautioned against the reactionary forces and called for collective isolation of them in society.

In a message, the Governor said he was delighted to wish the people of Kerala and other Keralites the worldover a very happy and prosperous New Year.

''I earnestly wish year 2023 strengthens harmony in ideas and endeavours for Kerala's development and ushers in a period of plenty, equity and well-being for everyone in our State,'' Khan added. The Chief Minister asked people to be cautious against COVID-19 and take precautions during the new year celebrations.

He said Kerala is a place where unity and peace co-exist. ''The collective isolation of reactionary forces that seek to disrupt peace and unity is required. Let's move together with more strength for that (in the New Year),'' he said in the message.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan also extended his New Year wishes.

