U.S. FAA says it fixed computer issue that delayed Florida flights

A problem with a critical air traffic control system that caused flight delays at major airports in Florida on Monday has been fixed, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. "The computer issue has been resolved. The FAA is working toward safely returning to a normal traffic rate in the Florida airspace," the U.S. agency said in a statement.

Kevin McCarthy struggles for top spot in new Republican-led U.S. Congress

U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy struggled to beat back hardline conservative opposition and secure enough votes to give him the speakership when the new House of Representatives convenes with a narrow Republican majority on Tuesday. After a poorer-than-expected showing in November midterm elections, McCarthy's fellow Republicans have been embroiled in a public brawl over who should lead their party once it assumes control of the House.

Meta set to make decision on Trump’s return to Facebook - FT

Facebook owner Meta Inc is preparing to announce whether it will allow former U.S. President Donald Trump back on to Facebook and Instagram, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The social media giant had previously said it will decide by Jan 7 whether to allow the former president to return. However, that decision is now expected to be announced later in the month, the newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Suspect in New Year's Eve NYC police attack reportedly linked to Islamic extremism

A teenager accused of attacking three policemen with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square was charged with attempted murder and attempted assault, New York police said on Monday, in an incident the New York Times said was linked to Islamic extremism. The New York City Police Department identified the suspect as Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, and said in an email on Monday that he had been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted assault.

Biden to promote U.S. infrastructure spending in bipartisan Kentucky visit

Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden will join Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a Wednesday event in Kentucky aimed at highlighting the effects of the $1 trillion 2021 infrastructure bill, a White House official said Sunday. The pair, along with Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, are to appear at a ceremony highlighting the $1.64 billion in funding awarded to for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project connecting the two states across the Ohio River.

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, hospitalized after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies, was in "critical but stable" condition in a hospital in Nevada, on Monday, a day after suffering a "traumatic injury" plowing snow, his publicist and local officials said. "As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," his publicist, Samantha Mast, told the media on Sunday, adding the actor's family was with him and that he was receiving "excellent care."

