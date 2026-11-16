"Mexico will stop them": Trump reiterates threat of heavy tariffs over migrant caravans; rules out "amnesty"

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) warned that Mexico would face heavy tariffs if it failed to stop migrant caravans from entering the United States, saying that they "will not be allowed in", while also ruling out amnesty as part of any potential national immigration reform. While speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, Trump said, "They will not be allowed in. And Mexico will stop them. And as you know, they said that they were going to stop them. And if they don't stop them, we're going to put heavy tariffs on Mexico."

He made the remarks before boarding Marine One for his multi-day visit to Asia, which will take him to the Philippines for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and then to China for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. Asked whether he would consider national immigration reform and what concessions he would be willing to make, Trump said he was open to examining the proposal but insisted that it would have to be strict.

"Well, we'll see. I mean, a lot of people would like me to look at it, and I'll always look at it. It'd be wonderful. But we'll see. I mean, it would It has to be tough. And no amnesty, etc. But it would have to be tough," he said. The remarks come amid renewed tensions over migrant caravans travelling through Mexico towards the US southern border, with Trump threatening to immediately double tariffs on Mexico if it failed to prevent their entry.

In a post on Truth Social on November 12, Trump linked the formation of new migrant caravans to the Republicans' performance in the US midterm elections, claiming that the movement was taking place following the party's electoral losses. "Here we go again! With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms - I was not on the ballot- the invasion of our Country is taking place again. Huge caravans are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico. Many of the people in these Caravans are those that various countries don't want - 'Send them to America,' they say - But they will not be accepted!" Trump wrote.

He further warned Mexico against allowing the caravans to move towards the US border. "Mexico must stop them now, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled. Mexico, the Governor of Texas, the very liberal new Governor of Texas, our great Border Patrol & ICE, have been so informed. There will be no leniency!" he said.

However, according to Anadolu Agency, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that no migrant caravan had reached the US border since Trump returned to office, while acknowledging that two caravans were currently present in Mexico. "Since President Trump came into government, no migrant caravan has reached the northern border," Sheinbaum said during a news conference.

"There are two caravans at the moment," she added, explaining that one had formed in Arriaga, in the southern state of Chiapas, with 500 to 600 people, but fewer than 100 remained. Sheinbaum said Mexican authorities were assisting migrants in returning to their home countries or allowing them to remain in Mexico under certain conditions. She added that most migrants returned to their countries of origin after learning they could not cross into the United States.

She also said a second caravan originating from Honduras was receiving humanitarian assistance and treatment based on human rights. Meanwhile, Fox News reported that migrants travelling with the caravan expected Democrats to welcome them and provide opportunities to build new lives in the United States.

"We are seeing it this way because we know that the Democrats are not going to let a point as big as the Latino vote be lost. And I think they are going to give us the opportunity to reach our new homes and our new opportunities," one migrant told Fox News. The developments come as Democratic gains in the midterm elections are expected to have implications for immigration enforcement, including legal challenges to Republican-backed state-level measures targeting illegal immigration.

According to Fox News, Democratic state attorneys general-elect could withdraw legal defences of certain Republican-backed immigration laws after taking office, potentially affecting ongoing court proceedings. In Texas, Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson could withdraw the state's defence of SB4, a Republican-backed law allowing state authorities to arrest and prosecute people suspected of illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

The New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the law to take effect in April while a legal challenge against it proceeds. However, current Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will remain in office until Johnson is sworn in on January 1, 2027. In Florida, Attorney General James Uthmeier criticised Democratic efforts to loosen immigration enforcement and ruled out any discussion of amnesty.

"I don't think we can entertain amnesty in a conversation," Uthmeier told 'The Will Cain Show' on Wednesday evening, as reported by Fox News. "We have to be a country focused on the rule of law. In Florida we've deported a record number, tens of thousands of criminal illegal aliens, child predators, murderers, people who have committed violent crimes, and we're at an all-time crime low. We're safer than ever after shutting down the border," he added.

In another legal development, the US Supreme Court is weighing whether to take up Iowa's appeal of a ruling blocking a state law that would allow officials to arrest and prosecute people residing in the country illegally. Fox News reported that Iowa Attorney General-elect Nate Willems could choose not to defend the law if the Supreme Court agrees to hear the case. (ANI)