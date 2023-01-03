Left Menu

Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust

I am the worker of RSS, and the RSS never condemned Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rai said reacting to a question from mediapersons regarding the Yatra which entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.He is walking in this harsh weather and this must be appreciated.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 03-01-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 23:29 IST
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Secretary of Ram Mandir Trust Champat Rai on Tuesday appreciated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said there was nothing wrong in undertaking such an initiative.

His comments come a day after chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple Acharya Satyendra Das "blessed" Gandhi for the Yatra.

"I thank the young man who is walking on foot in the country, I appreciate his move. There is nothing wrong in it. I am the worker of RSS, and the RSS never condemned Bharat Jodo Yatra," Rai said reacting to a question from mediapersons regarding the Yatra which entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

''He is walking in this harsh weather and this must be appreciated. I must say every one should do Yatra of the country,'' he said.

Another senior trustee of Ram Mandir Trust Govind Dev Giri also hailed Bharat Jodo Yatra.

''I pray to Lord Rama to bless him so that the nation must remain united, strong and harmonious,'' he said ''Bharat Jodo is a good slogan and India must unite,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry eye disease

Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023