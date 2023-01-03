Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust

Secretary of Ram Mandir Trust Champat Rai on Tuesday appreciated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said there was nothing wrong in undertaking such an initiative.

His comments come a day after chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple Acharya Satyendra Das "blessed" Gandhi for the Yatra.

"I thank the young man who is walking on foot in the country, I appreciate his move. There is nothing wrong in it. I am the worker of RSS, and the RSS never condemned Bharat Jodo Yatra," Rai said reacting to a question from mediapersons regarding the Yatra which entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

''He is walking in this harsh weather and this must be appreciated. I must say every one should do Yatra of the country,'' he said.

Another senior trustee of Ram Mandir Trust Govind Dev Giri also hailed Bharat Jodo Yatra.

''I pray to Lord Rama to bless him so that the nation must remain united, strong and harmonious,'' he said ''Bharat Jodo is a good slogan and India must unite,'' he added.

