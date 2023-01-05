Left Menu

Soren urges Centre to take 'appropriate decision' on tourism in Parasnath

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:48 IST
Soren urges Centre to take 'appropriate decision' on tourism in Parasnath
JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid Jains across the country protesting any move to promote tourism in Parasnath Hills, one of the holiest places for the community, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged the Centre to take an ''appropriate decision'' on one of its notification.

Though Soren wrote to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on an August 2019 notification issued by the Centre that called for promoting tourism and eco-tourism in Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary, he maintained silence on another February 2019 notification issued by the then BJP government in the state that designated Parasnath Hills as a tourist spot.

Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary is a part of the Parasnath Hills in Giridih district.

Soren said that the state government has so far not acted on provisions in the Centre's notification keeping in view the sentiments of the Jain community.

''As per applications received from followers of Jainism, have written a letter to Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav to take an appropriate decision on Centre's notification to maintain the sanctity of Sammed Shikhar in Parasnath,'' Soren said in a tweet.

Shri Sammed Shikharji in Parasnath Hills in Giridih district, home to the highest peak in the state some 160 km from Ranchi, is among the holiest places of the Jains, including for both Digambaras and Shwetambars sects, as 20 of the 24 Jain tirthankaras attained 'moksha' (salvation) in this location.

Soren, in the letter, said police patrolling has been intensified in the area to ensure that the sanctity of the place is maintained.

The Jain community has been demanding the scrapping of all notifications declaring the place as a tourist spot, fearing it may lead to consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food in the area, which will hurt their sentiments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023