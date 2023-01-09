Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kurukshetra

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 09-01-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 10:58 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Kurukshetra
Bharat Jodo Yatra (Photo: Congress Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Khanpur Kolian here this morning as part of its Haryana leg, and will witness an all-women walk on Monday.

The foot march had entered Kurukshetra district from Karnal on Sunday with a large number of people joining the Yatra.

State Congress chief Udai Bhan said the Yatra on Monday will also witness an all-women walk.

Former Army chief Gen Deepak Kapoor and many retired top officers of the defence services had joined the Yatra here on Sunday.

During the Haryana leg of the Yatra, Gandhi has been accompanied by senior party leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan.

A large number of people joined the yatra as it passed through Kurukshetra district.

The foot march will enter Ambala district later in the evening.

The march covered over 130 km in its first leg in Haryana from December 21 to 23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts. It re-entered Haryana's Panipat Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh. The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end after reaching Srinagar by January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag there. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023