Pravasi convention: PM Modi praises Indore delicacies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lavished praise on Indore's varied delicacies and food culture in a poetic style while addressing the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD). Modi said Indore is not only the cleanliness capital of the country but it is also the capital of ''swaad'' (taste).

''Indore has established a distinct identity in the country in the field of cleanliness. But in terms of food and drink, 'Apan ka Indore' is amazing not only in the country but also in the whole world. Indori namkeen tastes 'ghazab' (amazing)....there is 'junoon' (passion) for pohe among the people of the city,'' Modi said.

Describing some delicacies in a poetic style, the prime minister said, ''Sabudana ki khichdi, kachori, samosa, shikanji....Whoever saw these mouth watering delicacies cannot stop,” he said.

Amidst thunderous applause, the Prime Minister further said, ''a person who tasted these dishes didn't look anywhere else''. He said Indore's two major chaat-chowpatis or food hubs- ''56 Shop'' and ''Sarafa'' - are famous all over the world for their indigenous dishes. ''That is why some people call Indore the capital of taste besides of cleanliness'', he added.

The prime minister said he was confident overseas Indians will share their experience about the Indori cuisine with foreigners.

''Chappan Dukan'' or ''56 shops'' food hub attracts foodies where one can find all street food, namkeens (snacks), and other food items. This street is famous for delicious and cheap snacks and sweets of Indore.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who visited ''56 shops'' on Saturday night, has also become a fan of the place and its delicacies.

Addressing the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations as part of the PBD convention on Sunday morning, Jaishankar recalled his visit to the famous food hub.

''People have so far talked about Indore as the cleanest city in the country. But this city should also be recognized for its biggest heart, warmth and amazing hospitality,'' he added.

A day earlier, some foreign delegates savoured famous street delicacies like pani puri, pakodi chaat and local avatar of hot dogs among others joined by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Indian food safety regulator has given the status of ''Clean Street Food Hub'' to the ''Chhapan Dukan''.

