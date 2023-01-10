LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,000 supporters detained after Brasilia riots

The latest in Latin American politics today: Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,000 supporters detained after Brasilia riots

BRASILIA/ORLANDO, Fla. - Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida as about 1,000 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after stormed government buildings in the capital over the weekend, drawing international condemnation. The mobs rampaged through Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential offices, smashing windows, furniture and artwork. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva promised to bring those responsible for the violence to justice. Bolsonaro was in a hospital in Orlando with intestinal pains related to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign, his wife, Michelle, said on Instagram. His doctor said he has an intestinal blockage that was not serious and would likely not need surgery.

Pressure mounts on Biden over Bolsonaro's Florida stay RIO DE JANEIRO - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan. 1, faces an uncertain future in the United States as pressure mounts on President Joe Biden to remove the far-right politician from his self-imposed exile in suburban Orlando.

The White House said on Monday it had yet to receive any requests from the Brazilian government regarding Bolsonaro's status, but the former Brazilian president's presence on U.S. soil has put Biden in a corner, with few good options. Democratic Representatives Joaquin Castro and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez both expressed support on Twitter for Bolsonaro's expulsion to Brazil.

Economy, migration and gangs on agenda at North American leaders summit MEXICO CITY - President Biden is meeting with his Mexican counterpart and aims to make progress on strengthening economic integration, combating drug cartels and managing immigration.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is hosting Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau between Monday and Wednesday for the first summit between the three since late 2021. Trudeau arrived on Monday afternoon, with trilateral leaders' talks due on Tuesday. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden believed he would emerge from the summit with "commitments for stronger cooperation" to tackle synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The plan is in essence for Mexico to try to reduce the amount of fentanyl smuggled across the border in exchange for the United States attempting to bring down the number of guns being trafficked into Mexico, two Mexican officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Peru bans Bolivia's Evo Morales as political crisis simmers

LIMA - Peru barred Bolivia's socialist former president, Evo Morales, from entering its territory, Peru's government announced in a statement, a decision Morales later derided as an attack meant to distract from rights violations. The move to ban Morales, along with eight other unidentified Bolivians, follows weeks of deadly protests in Peru targeting President Dina Boluarte following last month's swift removal of former President Pedro Castillo, with some demonstrations held near the border with Bolivia.

The statement from Peru's interior ministry said Bolivian citizens have entered the country in recent months to carry out political activities, violating immigration laws while undermining national security. (Compiled by Natalia Siniawski and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Josie Kao and Sandra Maler)

