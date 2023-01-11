Brazil's top court orders authorities to prevent roadblocks, invasion of buildings as new protests called

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered on Wednesday that local authorities must prevent road blockades after new protests called were called by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Moraes also ordered authorities to prevent the invasion of public buildings, according to a decision seen by Reuters, following attacks on Brazil's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court by Bolsonaro supporters earlier this week.

