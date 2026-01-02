Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

In a significant political maneuver ahead of Maharashtra's local body elections, Shiv Sena clinched unopposed victories in three Thane Municipal Corporation wards on Friday. Party workers reveled in triumph as opposition contenders withdrew from the race, allowing the leader to secure an unopposed victory.

The forthcoming elections for 29 municipal corporations, including prominent cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, are slated for January 15, with results to be announced on January 16. Shiv Sena's victorious candidate from ward number 18, Sukhada Sanjay More, emphasized the public's endorsement of Eknath Shinde, as rival nominees retracted their candidacies unilaterally.

Equally noteworthy, the Bharatiya Janata Party confirmed that two candidates from Pune Municipal Corporation and 15 from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation were also elected unopposed. BJP's strategic positioning ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections highlights the competitive political landscape. With the Mahayuti alliance finalizing seat allocations, the stage is set for an electoral face-off.

