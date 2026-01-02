Left Menu

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Shiv Sena and the BJP celebrate unopposed victories in Thane and Pune wards, respectively, ahead of Maharashtra local elections. With opposition backing out, candidates were elected unopposed. The upcoming municipal corporation polls will see intense competition, especially in Mumbai, with key parties finalizing their seat-sharing strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:13 IST
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown
Shiv Sena Leader Sukhada Sanjay More (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political maneuver ahead of Maharashtra's local body elections, Shiv Sena clinched unopposed victories in three Thane Municipal Corporation wards on Friday. Party workers reveled in triumph as opposition contenders withdrew from the race, allowing the leader to secure an unopposed victory.

The forthcoming elections for 29 municipal corporations, including prominent cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, are slated for January 15, with results to be announced on January 16. Shiv Sena's victorious candidate from ward number 18, Sukhada Sanjay More, emphasized the public's endorsement of Eknath Shinde, as rival nominees retracted their candidacies unilaterally.

Equally noteworthy, the Bharatiya Janata Party confirmed that two candidates from Pune Municipal Corporation and 15 from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation were also elected unopposed. BJP's strategic positioning ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections highlights the competitive political landscape. With the Mahayuti alliance finalizing seat allocations, the stage is set for an electoral face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

