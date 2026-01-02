Left Menu

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of charging exorbitant fees from candidates vying for seats in ‘Miya-Muslim’ majority constituencies. Sarma claims Congress demands Rs three to four crore per candidate, criticizing their monetary-based system. Congress has not responded to these allegations.

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game
In a fiery allegation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Friday that the Congress is demanding hefty fees from members seeking party candidacy in constituencies dominated by 'Miya-Muslim' populations. He described the monetary expectations, ranging from Rs three to four crore per candidate, as indicative of the party's financially driven system.

Sarma, addressing reporters during an official event in Assam's Sonitpur district, alleged similar financial practices by Congress in previous elections. The term 'Miya', he noted, is often used pejoratively for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, effectively labeling them as Bangladeshi immigrants. Activists from the community, however, have reclaimed the term.

With approximately 25 seats in Assam's 126-member Assembly identified as 'Miya-Muslim' majority post-delimitation in 2023, Sarma stated some candidates have even paid advances. The Congress has yet to respond to these accusations, though they began accepting applications for upcoming elections, requiring a Rs 50,000 fee per applicant, according to party sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

