Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill's upcoming match for Punjab against Sikkim will be held without public attendance due to security concerns. The BCCI has scheduled constrained matches at the Jaipuria College ground, reminiscent of Virat Kohli's games. The match won't be broadcasted live, and players are expected to face travel delays.
In a move to enhance security, Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill's match for Punjab against Sikkim will be played without public spectators this Saturday at the Jaipuria College ground. The decision follows a pattern previously seen in games involving Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, executed under BCCI's guidance.
Gill, along with pace bowler Arshdeep Singh, is set to participate in upcoming matches against Sikkim and Goa, scheduled for January 3 and 6, respectively. The BCCI has ensured security measures, allowing only students and staff within the premises while deploying private bouncers.
Due to current weather conditions in North India, both players are expected to arrive by late Friday night, following delays in their flights. The matches, like their predecessors, will not be televised or live-streamed, aiming to maintain a controlled environment.
