Left Menu

Sparks fly in TN Assembly over Lord Ram during debate over Sethusamudram project

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday witnessed sharp exchanges between members after a CPIM MLA termed Ramayana an imaginary epic, which was strongly objected by main opposition AIADMK and the BJP and they demanded that such remarks be expunged.When a resolution, moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin, to urge the Centre to implement the Sethusamudram ship canal project was taken up for discussion in the House members spoke on their party stand.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 21:00 IST
Sparks fly in TN Assembly over Lord Ram during debate over Sethusamudram project
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday witnessed sharp exchanges between members after a CPI(M) MLA termed Ramayana an 'imaginary epic,' which was strongly objected by main opposition AIADMK and the BJP and they demanded that such remarks be expunged.

When a resolution, moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin, to urge the Centre to implement the Sethusamudram ship canal project was taken up for discussion in the House members spoke on their party stand. K Marimuthu of CPI said the project was a dream of icons of the freedom movement and quoted a poem of Mahavkavi Bharathi of building a bridge to Sri Lanka. When the project was taken up for implementation, those seeking political mileage in the name of 'epic hero Ramar' (Lord Ram) and those affected by superstition caused obstruction. However, today the court has intervened. The Union government should immediately implement the scheme. He welcomed the resolution. V P Nagaimaali of CPI-M said that the project is a long time dream of the people, especially for those in south Tamil Nadu. Several protests were held by people seeking its implementation. The Union government, however, put the project on the back burner in the name of 'Ramar Palam' (Ram Sethu) and in the name of Ramar (Lord Ram). Some are claiming as history what is 'fiction, imaginations and beliefs' and are trying so that people would believe it. Fiction, imaginations and beliefs cannot become history. Ramayana was a classical literary work, replete with Tamil poet Kambar's poetic skills. However, this is an epic based on imagination. ''I am not saying this. Mahatma Gandhi is saying that Ramayana is a great epic of imagination.'' Jawaharlal Nehru and C Rajagopalachari too said the same. Some are creating confusion by portraying imagination and belief as true history. Against such a background, a Union Minister has himself said that there is no ''identification' for Ramar Palam (Ram Sethu). 'This is a victory for Tamil Nadu people.' Congress Selvaperunthagai expressed confidence that a new regime at the Centre (in 2024, following Lok Sabha election) would implement the project even if the BJP-led dispensation did not do it. When he tried to refer to a stance of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa it led to noisy scenes as the main opposition party objected to it. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the project could be taken up after addressing ecological concerns. BJP's Nainar Nagendran said the members may confine themselves to supporting or opposing the government resolution and asked if it was necessary to claim that Ramayana was an epic based on imagination. Speaker M Appavu said the MLAs only made citations. ''We worship Lord Ram as our God,'' Nagendran said and condemned the reference made by Left MLAs. He objected to description of faith in God and emotions related to it as superstition. ''How can this be allowed? Please expunge these from the House records,'' he urged the Speaker. Appavu then told Nagendran that the views of both the BJP and Left members are on record. Stalin said no one spoke blaming either God or religion. However, using such aspects they stalled the project. Nagendran said if the Sethusamudram project could be taken forward without causing damage to the Ram Sethu, his party would welcome it. AIADMK's Pollachi V Jayaraman said Lord Ram is an avatar and strongly objected to the remarks of Left members. Over 100 crore people follow Hindu religion, and Lord Ram is revered by them. Such comments, he said wounded the sentiments of Hindus and demanded that their comments be expunged. Appavu said Jayaraman's as well as those of others are on record. The AIADMK legislator said there are apprehensions among fishermen that the project would affect fishing, and their livelihood. The views of fishermen should hence be elicited. Intervening, Stalin said the foundation stone for the project was laid in 2005 after looking into all aspects. Jayaraman wanted the government to analyse past dredging exercise for the Sethusamudram initiative and the expenditure incurred for that. If the project is going to hugely benefit the people, his party would support it, the AIADMK legislator said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023