Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav no more

Veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state. ''On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm,'' the statement said.

