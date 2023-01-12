Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav no more
Veteran politician and former JDU chief Sharad Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm, the statement said.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state. ''On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm,'' the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yadav
- Sharad Yadav
- ACLS
- Gurugram
- JDU
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP govt should convene special session of assembly to discuss reservation for OBCs in urban local body polls: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
ICC nominates Suryakumar Yadav for Men's T20I Cricketer of Year award
Nitish kumar's new plane, a gift for Tejashwi Yadav, or to fulfil his PM dream? : Sushil Modi
Bihar doesn't have own jet plane, helicopter, so why does BJP object to purchase? asks Tejashwi Yadav
Not received invitation for Bharat Jodo Yatra; Cong, BJP the same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav