"Join BJP or bulldozer is ready...": MP minister tells Cong leaders

The video of the MP Panchayat Minister making these comments has gone viral on social media, stirring a massive controversy in the state.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 10:37 IST
Mahendra Singh Sisodia during his speech . Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia has sparked a controversy by reportedly asking Congress leaders to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party "or the bulldozer is ready". The video of the MP Panchayat Minister making these comments has gone viral on social media, stirring a massive controversy in the state.

"Join the BJP. Move towards this side (ruling party) slowly. In 2023 too, the BJP will form the government in MP. Mama's bulldozer is ready," Sisodia reportedly said addressing a gathering while campaigning for the Raghogarh Nagar civic polls scheduled for today. "Bulldozer justice" has been widely used in Madhya Pradesh like some other BJP-ruled states. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led administration has been bulldozing illegal portions of homes of people accused of various offences. This practice has often been hailed by Chouhan, popularly referred to as 'mama' for his "zero tolerance" policy towards crime and criminals.

Hitting out at the minister, Congress media department in charge KK Mishra took Twitter and said, "Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said to Congressmen in Raghogarh 'Join BJP or else bulldozer is ready after 2023'. Minister, your bulldozer is not bigger than the British, we have fought with them." However, Congress has exuded its confidence in forming the government in the state after the state assembly elections scheduled for this year.

Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya on Thursday said that he would blacken his face if BJP wins even 50 seats. "If BJP will win even 50 seats in the State Assembly elections this year, then I will blacken my face with my hands in front of Raj Bhawan. It is my pledge and I am fully prepared for this," Baraiya said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

