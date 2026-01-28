Tragic Case of Juvenile Crime: A Distressing Incident in Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, police have detained a 17-year-old boy accused of raping and murdering his seven-year-old relative. The tragic event unfolded when the young victim's body was discovered in the Indira Sagar Canal on January 26.

Superintendent of Police Jagdish Dawar revealed details about the case, stating that the post-mortem report confirmed severe injuries to the girl and identified drowning as the cause of death. The accused, a close family member, reportedly confessed to abducting the child from her home on the night of January 25 before committing the heinous acts.

The minor, after allegedly raping the girl, threw her into the canal when she screamed, resulting in her drowning. Legal proceedings are set to continue, with the case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as law enforcement investigates further.

