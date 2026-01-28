Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A fatal road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district resulted in the deaths of Shankhdhar Kewat and his son Siddharth Kewat. The victims were struck by a speeding truck while returning home on their motorcycle. The truck driver has been arrested, and local villagers initially blocked the road in protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Satna | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:09 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a father and son in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district late Tuesday night. A speeding truck collided with their motorcycle near Matehna village, leaving both dead at the scene.

The victims, Shankhdhar Kewat, aged 35, and his 11-year-old son Siddharth Kewat, were returning home from a farm when the incident occurred. The truck driver has since been apprehended and a case has been filed.

Angry villagers initially obstructed police efforts, blocking the road and demanding justice. However, after discussions with senior officials, they permitted the post-mortem to proceed. The bodies were later handed over to the family after the autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026