Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh
A fatal road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district resulted in the deaths of Shankhdhar Kewat and his son Siddharth Kewat. The victims were struck by a speeding truck while returning home on their motorcycle. The truck driver has been arrested, and local villagers initially blocked the road in protest.
A tragic accident claimed the lives of a father and son in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district late Tuesday night. A speeding truck collided with their motorcycle near Matehna village, leaving both dead at the scene.
The victims, Shankhdhar Kewat, aged 35, and his 11-year-old son Siddharth Kewat, were returning home from a farm when the incident occurred. The truck driver has since been apprehended and a case has been filed.
Angry villagers initially obstructed police efforts, blocking the road and demanding justice. However, after discussions with senior officials, they permitted the post-mortem to proceed. The bodies were later handed over to the family after the autopsy.
