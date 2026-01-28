Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a father and son in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district late Tuesday night. A speeding truck collided with their motorcycle near Matehna village, leaving both dead at the scene.

The victims, Shankhdhar Kewat, aged 35, and his 11-year-old son Siddharth Kewat, were returning home from a farm when the incident occurred. The truck driver has since been apprehended and a case has been filed.

Angry villagers initially obstructed police efforts, blocking the road and demanding justice. However, after discussions with senior officials, they permitted the post-mortem to proceed. The bodies were later handed over to the family after the autopsy.

