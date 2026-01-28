Left Menu

Controversy in Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader Accused of Assault in Viral Incident

A video showing a BJP local functionary allegedly assaulting a female beauty parlour owner in Madhya Pradesh has sparked outrage and a police investigation. The incident has led to political tensions between the BJP and Congress, with demands for immediate action against the accused.

A local BJP functionary in Madhya Pradesh allegedly assaulted a female beauty parlour owner, triggering a police investigation, officials revealed on Wednesday. The incident, captured on camera, has gone viral on social media, prompting party authorities to take notice.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Satna district BJP general secretary Ramakant Gautam issued a show-cause notice to Pulkit Tandon, the accused Mandal president, for a response. The police have registered a case against Tandon and an associate after the victim filed a complaint.

The victim accused Tandon of drinking alcohol and attacking her when she attempted to depart upon witnessing his actions. Political rivalries have intensified as State Congress president Jitu Patwari condemned the incident, alleging that BJP rule has emboldened such acts of violence.

