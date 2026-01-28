Unseasonal Rainfall Causes Crop Havoc in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Wednesday his order to the administration for evaluating crop damage across the state due to unexpected rainfall and hailstorms. He reassured farmers of full governmental aid amidst the crisis.

Tuesday evening witnessed intense weather changes, with strong winds and hailstorms reported particularly in Dewas, resulting in immense damage to local agriculture. "It hails a lot and people face a lot of damage," a local resident recounted his experience.

Crop destruction includes losses in potato and garlic cultivation, with local farmer Ratan Singh highlighting the extensive damage across various crops, including onion, wheat, and chickpeas. The storms also inflicted structural damage, with fallen trees and displaced roofs.

These weather events are linked to Western Disturbances, low-pressure systems originating from the Mediterranean, critical for North India's agricultural cycle. They impact rainfall patterns by collecting moisture through West Asia before reaching the Himalayas, causing rain and snow.

(With inputs from agencies.)