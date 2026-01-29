Madhya Pradesh IPS Reshuffle Sparks New Appointments Across Key Positions

The government of Madhya Pradesh has announced a comprehensive reshuffle of its senior IPS officers, affecting major administrative positions across the state.

Sanjay Kumar, previously Balaghat's Inspector General, has been appointed as the commissioner of police in Bhopal. He succeeds Harinarayan Chari Mishra, now serving as the IG at the State Crime Records Bureau, Bhopal.

In another crucial appointment, Umesh Joga has taken over as the transport commissioner, following his tenure as Additional Director General of Police, Ujjain Range. Rakesh Gupta steps in as his replacement. The reshuffle reflects a strategic allocation of roles among top officers to bolster the state's administrative capabilities.

