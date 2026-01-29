Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh IPS Reshuffle Sparks New Appointments Across Key Positions

The Madhya Pradesh government announced significant changes in IPS officer appointments, with Sanjay Kumar becoming the police commissioner in Bhopal and Umesh Joga as the new transport commissioner. The reshuffle involves other key positions, with officers taking on roles in various departments, reflecting a strategic reallocation of administrative responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh IPS Reshuffle Sparks New Appointments Across Key Positions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Madhya Pradesh has announced a comprehensive reshuffle of its senior IPS officers, affecting major administrative positions across the state.

Sanjay Kumar, previously Balaghat's Inspector General, has been appointed as the commissioner of police in Bhopal. He succeeds Harinarayan Chari Mishra, now serving as the IG at the State Crime Records Bureau, Bhopal.

In another crucial appointment, Umesh Joga has taken over as the transport commissioner, following his tenure as Additional Director General of Police, Ujjain Range. Rakesh Gupta steps in as his replacement. The reshuffle reflects a strategic allocation of roles among top officers to bolster the state's administrative capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026