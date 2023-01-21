Left Menu

PM Modi to attend All India Conference of DG's and IG's of Police today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police at the National Agricultural Science Complex, in the national capital starting today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police at the National Agricultural Science Complex, in the national capital today. The government on Friday informed that the conference would be held in a hybrid format.

About 100 invitees including DGP of States/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations will attend the Conference physically while the remaining invitees will participate virtually from across the country. As per the information, a wide range of issues including Cyber Crime, Technology in Policing, Counter Terrorism challenges, Left Wing Extremism, capacity building, and Prison Reforms, among others will be discussed at the conference.

The conference is a culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from the district, state and national levels on identified themes. Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes will also be presented at the Conference so that States can learn from each other. Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference.

The conference has started discussions on futuristic themes in policing and security, to ensure not only safety in the present times but also to develop the capability to meet emerging issues and challenges. The Prime Minister has also encouraged the organisation of annual DGP conferences all across the country since 2014. The conference was previously organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; and IISER, Pune in 2019 and at Police Headquarters, Lucknow in 2021. (ANI)

