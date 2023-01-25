Left Menu

Scholz: will prevent Ukraine war escalating to involve NATO

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:06 IST
Scholz: will prevent Ukraine war escalating to involve NATO
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will always be at the forefront when it comes to supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion but will also ensure the conflict does not escalate to involve NATO, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"Germany will always be at the forefront when it comes to supporting Ukraine," Scholz told lawmakers after agreeing to send the Ukrainians Leopard 2 battle tanks.

He added that while supporting Ukraine, "at the same time, we must prevent the war from escalating into a war between Russia and NATO. And we will always keep this principle in mind."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023