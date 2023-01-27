Putin discusses Russia's Arctic borders at Security Council meeting
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 17:29 IST
President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with his Security Council on Friday to discuss the outer boundaries of Russia's continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean, the Kremlin said.
The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin, according to the Kremlin website.
