Putin discusses Russia's Arctic borders at Security Council meeting

President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with his Security Council on Friday to discuss the outer boundaries of Russia's continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean, the Kremlin said.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin, according to the Kremlin website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)