Scholz delighted about Brazil's return to world stage with Lula
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2023 03:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 03:47 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was delighted about Brazil's return to the world stage with the election of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in a visit to Brasilia marking a re-set in relations.
Lula and Brazil could fully count on Germany's solidarity, Scholz also said, with his visit coming just weeks after supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in the capital.
