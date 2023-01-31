Left Menu

Scholz delighted about Brazil's return to world stage with Lula

Updated: 31-01-2023 03:47 IST
Scholz delighted about Brazil's return to world stage with Lula

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was delighted about Brazil's return to the world stage with the election of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in a visit to Brasilia marking a re-set in relations.

Lula and Brazil could fully count on Germany's solidarity, Scholz also said, with his visit coming just weeks after supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in the capital.

