When is the State of the Union 2023? Date of Biden's address and what to expect

U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in a speech that may mark the unofficial start of the 2024 presidential campaign season. Here is what to expect.

Tyre Nichols' mother, stepfather to attend Biden State of the Union speech

The mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers, have accepted an invitation to attend U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in February. Congressional Black Caucus executive director Vincent Evans tweeted on Sunday that the caucus chairman, U.S. Representative Steven Horsford, invited Nichols' parents to Washington for the State of the Union address, and that they have accepted the invitation.

N.Y. case against Trump over hush money to porn star goes to grand jury Monday

A grand jury is hearing evidence in New York over former President Donald Trump's role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A grand jury could lay the groundwork for possible criminal charges against the former president by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

U.S. airlines cancel over 1,000 flights over winter storm

More than 1,000 Monday flights into or out of the United States have been canceled due to a severe winter storm, with about half of those coming from Southwest Airlines Co. A total of 1,019 flights were canceled as of 6:00 pm ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Judge says Texas Attorney General Paxton must face ethics lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton must face an ethics lawsuit by state attorney regulators over a case he brought challenging results of the 2020 election, according to a court ruling posted on Monday. Judge Casey Blair on Friday denied Paxton's bid to dismiss the case on jurisdictional grounds. Blair said he was not ruling on the merits of the case.

Lawsuit to take aim at Utah law banning transition care for minors

The legal director of a leading LGBTQ advocacy group on Monday said he is preparing a lawsuit to ask courts to block a new Utah law that prohibits nearly all gender-transition medical care for minors. "We're working with the ACLU of Utah on putting a challenge together as soon as possible," Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, told Reuters.

Two Memphis paramedics fired in Tyre Nichols case

The Memphis Fire Department said on Monday it fired two emergency medical technicians dispatched to the scene of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols after finding that the paramedics failed to render adequate medical care to him. A third member of the Memphis Fire Department, a lieutenant who drove the two paramedics to the scene and remained in her vehicle after arriving, was also dismissed, the department said in a statement.

U.S. to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11

President Joe Biden's administration on Monday said it will end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after the United States imposed sweeping pandemic measures to curb the spread of the illness. The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were put in place in 2020 by the administration of then-President Donald Trump. Biden has repeatedly extended the measures, which were set to expire in the coming months.

U.S. House Republican to pursue safeguards on classified documents

The Republican head of a key U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Monday that he will pursue bipartisan legislation to better ensure the proper handling of classified documents at the White House when administrations leave office. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said it is essential to have legislation ensuring classified material is not transferred from the offices of the president and vice president to unsecured locations at the end of an administration.

Wealthy Russian undertook $90 million hack-and-trade scheme, U.S. says at trial

A wealthy Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin made tens of millions of dollars trading on secret financial information obtained by hackers about multiple companies before it was public, a U.S. prosecutor said Monday at the start of his trial. Vladislav Klyushin, 42, and his associates made nearly $90 million trading stocks based on yet-to-be-announced information about hundreds of publicly-traded companies stolen by hackers, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank told a federal jury in Boston.

