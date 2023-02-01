Left Menu

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi meets Telangana CM KCR

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 22:16 IST
Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) leader Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here.

JCC(J) Chhattisgarh state president Amit Jogi came to Pragati Bhavan, the Telangana CM's camp office-cum-official residence, along with his party leaders and held a meeting with Rao, an official release said.

Amit Jogi, a former MLA, who felt the need for alternative political forces in national politics, welcomed the formation of the BRS.

He congratulated KCR, as Rao is also known as, for setting the Telangana state governance as a role model for the country in a short time and working hard to make Telangana at the forefront of the country in welfare schemes and development, the release said. Amit Jogi discussed the growth of Telangana state, political developments taking place in the country and national affairs with KCR.

The Chief Minister explained to Amit Jogi about the BRS' aims and objectives, it said.

On the occasion, Amit Jogi presented the autobiography of his father Ajit Jogi to Rao, the release added.

