White House: Biden will continue to cooperate with Justice Dept in documents probe
Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 00:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 00:53 IST
President Joe Biden will continue to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department in its probe of his handling of classified documents from his time as vice president, a White House spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The spokesperson, Ian Sams, said representatives from the White House counsel's office were not present for a search conducted by the Justice Department of Biden's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, earlier on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- U.S.
- Ian Sams
- Rehoboth
- Justice Department
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Delaware
Advertisement