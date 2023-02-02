White House: Biden will continue to cooperate with Justice Dept in documents probe

President Joe Biden will continue to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department in its probe of his handling of classified documents from his time as vice president, a White House spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson, Ian Sams, said representatives from the White House counsel's office were not present for a search conducted by the Justice Department of Biden's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, earlier on Wednesday.

