Judicial Integrity Upheld: Supreme Court Bans NCERT Textbook

The BJP has responded to the Supreme Court's ban on an NCERT textbook chapter about judicial corruption, emphasizing its respect for the judiciary. The court saw this chapter as a conspiracy against the judiciary. In response, the NCERT promises to revise the book in consultation with authorities.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:20 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has enforced a ban on a controversial chapter discussing judicial corruption in an NCERT Class 8 textbook. The BJP, responding to this development, underscored its respect for the judiciary, describing the issue as a 'sensitive matter.'

During a court hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, joined by justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, expressed strong objections to the chapter, which led to the swift removal of the textbook from the NCERT website. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra reiterated the party's pride in the judiciary's impartial functioning, highlighting the institution's global independence and respect.

Amidst these developments, the NCERT has issued an apology for the chapter, pledging a review and rewrite of the material. The council has paused the distribution of the textbook while consulting appropriate authorities to address the concerns raised by the highest court.

