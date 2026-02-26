Left Menu

Iran's Ballistic & Hypersonic Missile Arsenal: The Regional Game Changer

Iran engages with the United States in nuclear negotiations in Geneva, with its missile arsenal as a key point of concern. Iran boasts the Middle East's most extensive collection of ballistic missiles, some capable of reaching Israel. The country's missile strategy acts as a significant deterrence in regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:21 IST
Iran's Ballistic & Hypersonic Missile Arsenal: The Regional Game Changer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran enters another round of nuclear talks with the United States in Geneva amidst ongoing concerns over its missile arsenal. Thursday's dialogue includes discussions on Iran's missiles, a critical issue in negotiations.

Iran's ballistic missiles are seen by Western powers not only as a conventional military threat to the Middle East's stability but also as potential carriers for nuclear weapons, a claim Tehran denies. The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence highlights that Iran possesses the most significant missile stockpile in the Middle East.

Amidst regional tensions, Iran uses its missiles as both deterrents and retaliatory tools against perceived threats, such as its adversaries in the U.S. and Israel. The development of advanced missile systems, including hypersonic models, demonstrates Iran's continued focus on strengthening its ballistic capabilities.

