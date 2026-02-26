Blaze at Jubilee Hills Mall: Swift Response Averts Disaster

A fire erupted in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, engulfing a shopping mall undergoing renovations. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire, which began around 11:20 AM in a building housing various garment outlets, necessitated the evacuation of five workers. The flames were promptly subdued after three fire tenders were deployed.

Initial reports suggest the building was vacant at the time, with no materials inside to fuel the blaze. Authorities are investigating the cause, while visuals captured thick smoke billowing from the exterior.