Harmony in Colors: Celebrating Holi and Ramzan Together

The Uttar Pradesh Police have advised those averse to colors to stay home on Holi, as Holi and Ramzan coincide. Officer Radheshyam Rai emphasized communal harmony, urging Muslims to break their fast with 'gujiyas' offered by Hindu neighbors, promoting unity and festive joy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Uttar Pradesh, as the festivals of Holi and Ramzan overlap, Radheshyam Rai, an officer with the Gonda Police, advised residents to prioritize safety while observing the celebrations. Those uncomfortable with colors are encouraged to remain home on Holi.

Addressing communal leaders at a peace meeting, Rai appealed for communal harmony, suggesting Muslim residents break their fast with 'gujiyas' from Hindu neighbors. This gesture aims to foster goodwill between communities.

The message of unity was positively received, with community members endorsing the suggestion. A resident, Nasib Ali, highlighted the promotion of brotherhood through such actions, supporting the officer's appeal for mutual respect and shared celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

