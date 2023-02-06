Left Menu

Musharraf to be laid to rest in Karachi: Reports

The mortal remains of Pakistans former military ruler Pervez Musharraf will be brought back to the country in a special flight from Dubai on Monday and will be laid to rest in Karachi, media reports said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:22 IST
Musharraf to be laid to rest in Karachi: Reports
Pervez Musharraf Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The mortal remains of Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf will be brought back to the country in a special flight from Dubai on Monday and will be laid to rest in Karachi, media reports said. Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

The 79-year-old former military ruler, who had been in the UAE since 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai. Musharraf's mortal remains will be flown to Pakistan on a special flight at 11:30am local time, according to Geo TV. The Pakistani embassy in the UAE issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for the repatriation of Musharraf's mortal remains to Pakistan at the request of his family, the TV channel said. The former military leader's wife Sehba Musharraf, son Bilal and daughter Ayla will bring Musharraf's mortal remains to Pakistan, it said. The former president will be buried in a Karachi graveyard, his family confirmed. The former president’s mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi. Meanwhile, the Khaleej Times reported that the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to repatriate his body to Pakistan.

Musharraf seized power by ousting Sharif in a 1999 bloodless coup.

He served as Pakistan's president from 2001 to 2008.

Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi in 1943 and fled to Pakistan in 1947, was the last military dictator to rule Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023