Left Menu

France minister visits Brazil's Lula amid push for better ties post-Bolsonaro

He said the two countries were resuming the partnership that had been forged in 2006 by Lula, in his first term as Brazil's president, and President Jacques Chirac. Vieira said Colonna's visit marked France's support for democracy in Brazil, which was threatened by Bolsonaro and his supporters who stormed government buildings calling for a military coup last month.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 00:38 IST
France minister visits Brazil's Lula amid push for better ties post-Bolsonaro

France's foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday in a visit resetting relations following a feud between the two countries' presidents in 2019. It was the first French ministerial visit to Brazil since 2019 when Lula's far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, angered by President Emmanuel Macron's criticism of his handling of forest fires in the Amazon, mocked the French leader's wife on Facebook.

"With this visit, we turn the page on the last few years and put our relations back on the high level that both of our societies hope for and desire," Brazil's foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, said at a news conference. He said the two countries were resuming the partnership that had been forged in 2006 by Lula, in his first term as Brazil's president, and President Jacques Chirac.

Vieira said Colonna's visit marked France's support for democracy in Brazil, which was threatened by Bolsonaro and his supporters who stormed government buildings calling for a military coup last month. Lula has invited Macron to attend a summit of heads of state of the eight countries that belong to the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), since French Guiana is part of the Amazon region.

The summit is expected to take place in Brazil in March. Macron would then visit Brasilia, Vieira said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023