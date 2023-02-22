LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina, Chile offer protection to Nicaragua exiles

The latest in Latin American politics today: Argentina, Chile offer protection to Nicaragua exiles

The governments of Argentina and Chile said they would take steps to offer protection to hundreds of Nicaraguans vulnerable to being left stateless by their government. Last week, Nicaragua's government moved to strip 94 people of their citizenship, and has said it will do the same for over 200 recently released political prisoners.

Argentina's presidential spokesperson said on Twitter the government "was willing to grant Argentine citizenship" to "all those suffering from what is happening in Nicaragua." In a statement, Chile's foreign ministry said the government will "arbitrate the necessary legal means to offer them the proper international protection, which allows them to reside in the country and obtain Chilean nationality."

Honduras extends, expands state of emergency for second time TEGUCIGALPA - The Honduran government extended its state of emergency for a second time, while also expanding it to cover a growing portion of the Central American country, as part of leftist President Xiomara Castro's crackdown on gangs.

The measure, in place since Dec. 6 and first extended in January, suspends some constitutional rights and allows security forces to detain people who they consider associated with or have committed crimes. It will be in place for another 45 days. "The suspension of rights was extended to municipalities where, according to our analysis, criminal groups have migrated to evade the actions of the police and the state," police chief Gustavo Sanchez said at a news conference.

Ex-Mexico drug czar convicted in U.S. of taking bribes from cartel NEW YORK - A former Mexican law enforcement official once in charge of his country's fight against drug traffickers was convicted on U.S. charges that he took millions of dollars in bribes from the infamous Sinaloa cartel.

Federal prosecutors in the New York City borough of Brooklyn said Genaro Garcia Luna accepted bribes from the cartel once run by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in exchange for protection from arrest, safe passage for cocaine shipments and tipoffs about forthcoming law enforcement operations. On its third day of deliberations, the jury found Garcia Luna guilty on all five counts he faced, which included continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to distribute cocaine in the United States.

Peru's top prosecutor opens corruption probe of ex-President Castillo LIMA - An investigation of criminal allegations against former Peru President Pedro Castillo from before he was ousted and detained in December for attempting to illegally dissolve Congress has been formalized, the country's top prosecutor's office said.

Castillo is accused of crimes including influence peddling, organized crime and being an accomplice to collusion committed during his administration. (Compiled by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Stephen Coates)

