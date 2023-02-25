Left Menu

AAP, BJP register police complaint over MCD House ruckus

He was rushed to a nearby hospital.Both the BJP and the AAP blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.One video showed councillors from both parties hurling water bottles and apples at each other inside the House while in another, women councillors could be seen hitting each other.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 10:23 IST
Both the AAP and the BJP have registered complaints with Delhi Police following clashes between councillors in the MCD House, officials said on Saturday. The police have received complaints from both the parties and further action will be taken accordingly, a senior police officer said. A fight broke out in the MCD House as BJP and AAP members kicked, punched and pushed one another amid shouting after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the election to the key six-member standing committee on Friday.

During the ruckus, which forced adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27, a councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Both the BJP and the AAP blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.

One video showed councillors from both parties hurling water bottles and apples at each other inside the House while in another, women councillors could be seen hitting each other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

