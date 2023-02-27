Mexican president says has call with Tesla owner on Monday morning
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-02-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 20:55 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he has a call on Monday morning with the owner of Tesla Inc., in an apparent reference to the company's chief executive, Elon Musk.
Lopez Obrador made his remark as he was finishing a regular morning news conference, without explaining precisely if he meant Musk, who is the company's largest shareholder.
