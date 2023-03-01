TN CM Stalin turns 70, DMK celebrates

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin turned 70 on Wednesday and his party and supporters are celebrating his birthday across Tamil Nadu with fervour.

Stalin cut a cake and laid wreaths at the samadhis of former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai on the Marina beachfront and visited the reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy's memorial here and offered floral tributes.

'Dravida Nayagan' which means 'Dravidian hero' and Dravida Perarasar (great Dravidian emperor) and 'Dravidian model Chief Minister' are among the choice terms used by DMK and Stalin's admirers to hail him on his birthday. A mega public rally is scheduled to be held here this evening by the ruling party and senior political leaders including Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge are set to take part.

Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav would participate.

Stalin would be felicitated by the leaders and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer T R Baalu are among the party leaders who would be present to honour the party chief at the YMCA ground here. A large number of party workers are set to participate in the public meeting here.

#HBDMKStalin70 is trending on Twitter. Gold rings to newborns, saplings to farmers, blood donation camps, hosting community baby shower events, assistance including providing notebooks to students, community lunch, eye care service by holding eye camps are among the many dozens of State-wide events that are being organised by the DMK to celebrate Stalin's birthday.

