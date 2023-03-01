Left Menu

Govt employees in Karnataka withdraw strike after 17 per cent interim relief announcement

Government employees in Karnataka on Wednesday withdrew their indefinite strike after the state government announced a 17 per cent hike in basic salary as interim relief and constituted a committee on the pension scheme.The employees had demanded interim relief of 40 per cent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission.

The employees had demanded interim relief of 40 per cent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility. The decision on withdrawal of the indefinite strike which commenced today was announced by the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association President C S Shadakshari.

