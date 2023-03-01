Hungary's ruling party to back Finland and Sweden's NATO bid

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party will support the ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO entry, the parliamentary group of the party, which controls just over two-thirds of seats in the chamber, said on Wednesday.

Hungarian lawmakers began the ratification process for the Nordic countries' NATO entry earlier on Wednesday after a months-long delay, as the president and a government official called on them to swiftly endorse expansion of the alliance.

