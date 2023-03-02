LDF wins 14 seats in local body bypolls in Kerala
The United Democratic Front (UDF) won 12 seats, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 2 seats and independent candidates won 4 seats in the bypolls held on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won 14 of the 28 local body seats in 12 districts of Kerala where bypolls were held. The United Democratic Front (UDF) won 12 seats, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 2 seats and independent candidates won 4 seats in the bypolls held on Tuesday.
UDF captured 5 seats from LDF while NDA captured 1 seat from LDF. UDF captured wards from LDF in Kollam corporation and Sulthan Bathery municipality.
Elections were held to Kollam corporation, Sulthan Bathery municipal corporation, Alathur in Palakkad district Panchayat, Talikkulam block panchayat in Talikkulam, Sreekandapuram municipal corporation and in 24 panchayat wards. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: Police seize weapons from panchayat official, son after celebratory firing at wedding
Mahapanchayat in support of Monu Manesar warns against his arrest, 'cops' chased away from village
Bhiwani deaths case: VHP to organise Maha Panchayat in Haryana's Mewat against "false charges" on Bajrang Dal
Man in Kerala locks up panchayat office gates over non-availability of water
Tripura: CPI(M) supporter killed, BJP panchayat pradhan arrested