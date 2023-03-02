Left Menu

LDF wins 14 seats in local body bypolls in Kerala

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won 12 seats, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 2 seats and independent candidates won 4 seats in the bypolls held on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 02-03-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 08:00 IST
LDF wins 14 seats in local body bypolls in Kerala
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won 14 of the 28 local body seats in 12 districts of Kerala where bypolls were held. The United Democratic Front (UDF) won 12 seats, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 2 seats and independent candidates won 4 seats in the bypolls held on Tuesday.

UDF captured 5 seats from LDF while NDA captured 1 seat from LDF. UDF captured wards from LDF in Kollam corporation and Sulthan Bathery municipality.

Elections were held to Kollam corporation, Sulthan Bathery municipal corporation, Alathur in Palakkad district Panchayat, Talikkulam block panchayat in Talikkulam, Sreekandapuram municipal corporation and in 24 panchayat wards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023