Maha Assembly: Patole claims Cong's victory in Kasba bypoll; Fadnavis says both BJP, Cong need to introspect

Members of the Maharashtra Assembly mentioned about bypolls to two seats held in the state and elections in Tripura Meghalaya and Nagaland, counting for which was underway on Thursday, with Congress leader Nana Patole saying their candidate won the byelection to Kasba Assembly seat in Pune.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 12:56 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Members of the Maharashtra Assembly mentioned about bypolls to two seats held in the state and elections in Tripura Meghalaya and Nagaland, counting for which was underway on Thursday, with Congress leader Nana Patole saying their candidate won the byelection to Kasba Assembly seat in Pune. Patole, through a Point of Information, said Congress (candidate Ravindra Dhangekar) has won the Kasba bypoll and urged the Chair to give a place to the new member to sit in the House.

To this, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said, ''You have been the speaker for 11 months. The Election Commission will inform the Legislative Assembly about the result and accordingly the new member will be given a place to sit.'' As per the latest trends available, Congress candidate Dhangekar was ahead of his rivals in Kasba Assembly seat, while Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ashwini Jagtap was leading in Chinchwad seat. Both the constituencies are in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was also present in the House, said, ''We accept the by poll result and accept it. Similarly, you too have to accept the Chinchwad result. The Congress is nowhere in the other state Assembly results which have been announced. You have to find solace in one bypoll win and announce it in the House. You have to introspect like we will do about the Kasba defeat.'' In Meghalaya, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) won two seats, and was leading in 21 other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the Assembly polls was underway.

In Nagaland, the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance won two Assembly seats and was leading in 30 seats, as per the EC.

Besides, the ruling BJP in Tripura was leading in 29 seats, while the opposition Left-Congress alliance was ahead in 17 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

