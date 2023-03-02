Left Menu

NDPP-BJP alliance bags 37 seats, returns to power in Nagaland

May God Almighty help us, Rio said in a Twitter post.BJP president JP Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modis visionary leadership and Rios governance will ensure peace while reaching new heights of progress in the state once more, he said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-03-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 21:16 IST
NDPP-BJP alliance bags 37 seats, returns to power in Nagaland
  • Country:
  • India

The NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats in the 60-member Nagaland assembly, securing a straight second term in office in the northeastern state.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP emerged victorious in 25 and 12 constituencies respectively.

None of the other parties reached the double figure with the NCP and the National People's Party (NPP), winning seven and five seats respectively.

While the LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale) and the NPF equally shared six constituencies, the JD(U) got one seat. Independent candidates bagged four seats.

The Congress failed to win any seat in the state and secured a vote share of 3.55 per cent.

In the 2018 election, the NDPP-BJP contested the assembly election with a seat-sharing formula of 40:20, which the two parties maintained this time too.

The NDPP led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had won 18 seats while the BJP bagged 12.

While the NDPP secured a vote share of 32.22 per cent, the saffron party's share of polled votes is 18.81 per cent.

"Congratulations to all the winning candidates of the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. As we have assured the electorates, let us pursue with sincerity to fulfill our goals and vision. May God Almighty help us," Rio said in a Twitter post.

BJP president JP Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and Rio's governance will ensure peace while reaching new heights of progress in the state once more, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS drug; Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin and more

Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023