UK Labour leader Starmer picks 'Partygate' investigator Gray as chief of staff, report says

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, has picked senior civil servant Sue Gray as his new chief of staff, Sky News reported on Thursday, as the party prepares for a national election next year. Gray, who has decades of government experience, came into the national spotlight last year for her damning investigation into the partygate scandal, a series of law-breaking parties at former prime minister Boris Johnson's No. 10 Downing Street office during coronavirus lockdowns.

The Sue Gray report, as her findings came to be known, caused public outrage, provided fuel for Starmer to attack Johnson during parliamentary appearances and was among the factors that led to his resignation as prime minister last July. Labour did not respond to a request by Reuters for comment. A spokesman for current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Gray had resigned from her position in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities but did not comment on any new role.

The switch from a politically-neutral role in the civil service would come at a time when Labour holds a strong lead over the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls and as Starmer sets out his vision and policy priorities for Britain. Gray worked as the ethics chief at the cabinet office from 2012-2018 and, according to a profile by the Times newspaper last year, has a reputation of being the "ultimate fixer" across government departments.

The BBC said she took a career break in the 1980s to run a pub in Northern Ireland and in a 2015 article described her as "the most powerful person you've never heard of."

