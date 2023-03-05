Left Menu

No deputy speaker in LS for last four years, it's unconstitutional: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:06 IST
No deputy speaker in LS for last four years, it's unconstitutional: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday raised the issue of the Lok Sabha having no deputy speaker for about four years and claimed that this was ''unconstitutional''.

The Opposition party's assertion comes after the Supreme Court last month sought the Centre's response on a PIL that questioned the non-election of a deputy speaker in Lok Sabha and several state assemblies and observed that the issue was ''very important''.

''For the last four years, there has been no deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha. This is unconstitutional,'' Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

''What a far cry from March 1956 when Nehru proposed the name of Sardar Hukam Singh an opposition Akali Dal MP and a critic of Nehru for the post and he was unanimously elected,'' he said.

Article 93, which deals with the speaker and deputy speaker of the House of the People, reads: ''The House of the People shall, as soon as may be, choose two members of the House to be respectively speaker and deputy speaker thereof and, so often as the office of the speaker or deputy speaker becomes vacant, the House shall choose another member to be a speaker or deputy speaker, as the case may be.'' The post of deputy speaker, which according to convention usually goes to the main opposition party, is vacant in Lok Sabha since June 23, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023